Physicians Realty Trust to merge with Healthpeak Properties in $21 billion deal

By
-
The Renaissance Building. Image from LoopNet.

Milwaukee-based Physicians Realty Trust plans to combine its business with Denver-based Healthpeak Properties, an integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and develops real estate for health care discovery and delivery. The two companies described the all-stock deal as a “merger of equals” that values the combined company at $21 billion. Each share of

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
