Photo gallery: Mayor Cavalier Johnson visits Hmong American Peace Academy

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson recently visited the Hmong American Peace Academy, a K-12 public charter school serving 1811 students in Milwaukee.

HAPA founder and chief executive officer Chris Her-Xiong welcomed Johnson as he spoke to an assembly of 800 middle and high school students.

The assembly began with opening remarks from Her-Xiong, thanking Johnson for all he does to help support Milwaukee students, followed by the kindergarten class singing the song “Nyob Zoo,” which means ‘hello’ in Hmong. Middle-schoolers then performed a traditional Hmong dance in celebration of the mayor’s visit. In addition, a group of middle and high school student government officers were invited to ask questions and share thoughts with Johnson.

During his visit, Mayor Johnson spoke inspiring words about pressing forward and continuing to find ways to succeed in school and in life. He encouraged students to expand their horizons and reach for the stars. He reminded students of their potential to do great things in school and for the future of the city of Milwaukee.