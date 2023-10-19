Pewaukee industrial building sold for $25 million

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

A Pewaukee industrial warehouse building has sold for $25 million. The 218,000-square-foot building, built in 2021, is located at N17 W25045 Bluemound Road, near the intersection of I-94 and Highway 16. ProMach, a provider of processing and packaging machinery with more than 55,000 locations globally, is the building's current tenant. Affiliates of Fargo, North Dakota-based Goldmark Property Management Inc. purchased the building from an affiliate of Illinois-based Westminster Capital, which developed the building with Briohn Building Corp. ProMach and Goldmark Property Management Inc. did not respond to requests for comment.