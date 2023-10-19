Pewaukee industrial building sold for $25 million

A Pewaukee industrial warehouse building has sold for $25 million.
The 218,000-square-foot building, built in 2021, is located at N17 W25045 Bluemound Road, near the intersection of I-94 and Highway 16.
ProMach, a provider of processing and packaging machinery with more than 55,000 locations globally, is the building's current tenant.
Affiliates of Fargo, North Dakota-based Goldmark Property Management Inc. purchased the building from an affiliate of Illinois-based Westminster Capital, which developed the building with Briohn Building Corp.
ProMach and Goldmark Property Management Inc. did not respond to requests for comment.