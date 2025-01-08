Pewaukee-based TLX Technologies names new president

Katrina Goetz has been named the new president of Pewaukee-based TLX Technologies.

She succeeds TLX’s first president, Neil Karolek, who now serves as the company’s CEO.

Founded in 1996, TLX Technologies partners with OEMs and system suppliers to design and produce custom electromagnetic and electromechanical solutions.

- Advertisement -

Goetz previously served as chief financial officer of the company. She joined TLX in 2004 as a bookkeeper and advanced through the company, taking on expanded responsibilities across operations, finance, strategic planning, human resources, and information technology.

She is an alumnus of Alverno College and a board member for Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership (WMEP).