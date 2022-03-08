Pewaukee-based BSG Analytics acquired by California insurance services company

Newport Beach, California-based Alliant
has acquired Pewaukee-based BSG Analytics
(BSGA). Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Alliant Insurance Services is a national distributor of diversified insurance products and services. BSG Analytics is a health care analytics company providing advanced data analytics for integrated health care systems, business coalitions and employers.
BSGA will join Alliant’s Employee Benefits Group, providing a full range of leading-edge data and analytics tools and resources to the national division.
“Alliant, with its national reach and diverse resources, will provide a powerful platform by which we can reach an even broader base of clients and provide high-impact data solutions,” said Jerry Frye,
founder and chief executive officer of BSGA. “This partnership will enable us to take our proven model of success and bring even greater value to our clients and partners.”
BSGA and its team will join Alliant and will continue serving clients and broker partners from its current Pewaukee headquarters.
“Joining forces with BSGA and its world-class team of data scientists adds to the deep bench of talent in our analytics practice,” said Tom Corbett
, chairman and chief executive officer of Alliant. “BSGA’s reservoir of data and analytics tools will further augment our ability to optimize the performance of our benefits solutions, while reducing health care costs and maximizing value for our clients.”