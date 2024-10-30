Pete’s Pops names new owner

Pete’s Pops, a Milwaukee-based gourmet popsicle company, named Ian Robinson as its new owner to take over from founder and previous owner Peter Cooney.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to get to know and work with the team at Pete’s Pops and it’s been the thrill of my life to own a business,” Robinson said.

Founded in 2014 by Cooney, the gourmet popsicle company sells a rotating menu of more than 100 flavors at farmer’s markets, pools, community events, businesses around Milwaukee and its own permanent storefronts. Pete’s Pops has three permanent locations at 3809 W. Vliet St. in Milwaukee’s Washington Park neighborhood, its first location and production space, 916 E. Russel Ave. in Bay View, and at 1977 S. 71st St. in West Allis.

Pete’s Pops are also sold seasonally out of nearly a dozen carts that travel throughout the city, including at places like the Milwaukee Public Market and American Family Field (formerly Miller Park).

Pete’s Pops offers a variety of unique popsicle flavors like Salted Watermelon, Cantaloupe Lemongrass, Rhubarb Buttermilk, Peanut Butter & Jelly, and Blueberry Basil Lemonade and more basic flavors like Vanilla Malt, and Raspberry Lemonade.