Personal training franchise opening in former Harleys space in Shorewood

The Exercise Coach will bring its personal training services to Shorewood next year.

The Lake Zurich, Illinois-based franchise has taken over the former Harleys Co. menswear store at 3565 N. Oakland Ave., with plans to open a studio by mid-February.

Harleys relocated earlier this year to a smaller retail space in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The Shorewood studio marks The Exercise Coach’s first step into the Milwaukee market, but it’s the company’s second Wisconsin location, along with one in Appleton. The company currently operates approximately 80 studios in 25 states.

The company’s private training model and programming, which usually includes two weekly 20-minute strength sessions with cardio training, appeals to a range of clients mainly between the ages of 45 and 65.

“The equipment we use is specifically built toward strength for people who are aging, so that they can be stronger, maintain strength and maintain their physical freedom and mobility,” said franchisee Dylan Dreger.

Dreger previously worked at The Exercise Coach in Appleton before he moved to Milwaukee and decided to open his own franchise.

He said most of the fitness industry targets younger generations and athletes, but The Exercise Coach aims to provide those of any age or athletic ability with an alternative to gyms or group fitness.

“Someone who might feel intimidated by that may feel more comfortable coming to us,” he said.

Dreger also said he is passionate about making fitness accessible to people with chronic pain and other health issues that limit their ability to safely exercise.

The Shorewood studio will employ four trainers who will work with clients from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Dreger expects up to three trainers to be working at a time during the studio’s peak time on weekday evenings.

The 5,400-square-foot space is currently undergoing minimal improvements such as flooring modifications, painting and signage installation. Those changes should wrap up by the end of January, Dreger said.