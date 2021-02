Tracy Pearson Milwaukee-based Perlick Corp., a manufacturer of commercial-grade refrigeration, underbar and beverage dispensing equipment, has named Tracy Pearson as its new chief financial officer. Previously, she was CFO and senior…

Milwaukee-based Milwaukee-based Perlick Corp. , a manufacturer of commercial-grade refrigeration, underbar and beverage dispensing equipment, has named Tracy Pearson as its new chief financial officer. Previously, she was CFO and senior vice president at Kewaskum-based cookware manufacturer Regal Ware Inc. from 2014-21. Prior to that she was senior vice president of finance for Spaulding Clinical; CFO for Franklin Energy Services; CFO, treasurer and risk officer for RMT Inc.; CFO di service for GE Healthcare; CFO/general manager for Edge Medical LLC; CFO, secretary and treasurer for Gametech International Inc. and president of the F. Dohmen Company. Pearson received a bachelor’s degree from St. Norbert College in 1988 and a master’s degree from Boston College in 1992.