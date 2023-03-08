Perlick Corp. names new president and CEO

Milwaukee-based Perlick Corp., a manufacturer of commercial-grade refrigeration, underbar and beverage dispensing equipment, has named Tracy Pearson as the company’s newest president and chief executive officer.
Pearson, who was hired in 2021, was previously Perlick’s chief financial officer. She has been serving as acting CEO since June 2022. She is not part of the company's family ownership group. Perlick has been family-owned since 1917.
"Tracy is the perfect person to guide our leadership team to ensure we meet our ambitious business goals in 2023 and beyond," said Jeff Schwager, chairman of the board for Perlick. "Her vast knowledge base, passion to move the company forward, and dedication to creating a positive and inclusive workforce makes her the ideal choice for this role. Announcing Perlick's first female president and CEO on International Women's Day is an honor for me."
Pearson has more than 20 years of executive leadership experience spanning various manufacturing and private equity companies. She has experience in corporate and financial turnarounds, as well as merger and acquisition transactions including target identification, due diligence and integration activities, divestiture leadership, complex financial deal structuring, and revenue growth strategies.
In her new role, Pearson will focus on growing the company's commercial and residential bar equipment, refrigeration, beverage dispensing, and entertainment product line.
Pearson received a bachelor’s degree from St. Norbert College in 1988 and a master’s degree from Boston College in 1992.