Perlick Corp. names new president and CEO

By
-
Tracy Pearson, president and CEO, Perlick.

Milwaukee-based Perlick Corp., a manufacturer of commercial-grade refrigeration, underbar and beverage dispensing equipment, has named Tracy Pearson as the company’s newest president and chief executive officer. Pearson, who was hired in 2021, was previously Perlick’s chief financial officer. She has been serving as acting CEO since June 2022. She is not part of the company’s

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display