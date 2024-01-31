PepsiCo opening new warehouse in Lisbon

By
-
A construction photo of PepsiCo's new warehouse in Lisbon. Image from Village of Lisbon

Harrison, New York-based food and beverage giant PepsiCo Inc. announced Wednesday that it is opening a new regional hub in Lisbon with more than 260 employees. The 150,000-square-foot warehouse will be used by PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), according to a press release, and will help meet growing demand across Washington, Ozaukee, Waukesha and Milwaukee counties. The warehouse

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display