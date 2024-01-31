Ozaukee

Waukesha

Milwaukee

Lisbon

Geo Box

Milwaukee

Lisbon

Neil Pryor

Milwaukee

$500,000

Milwaukee Area Technical College

$2,000

Harrison, New York-based food and beverage giantannounced Wednesday that it is opening a new regional hub in Lisbon with more than 260 employees. The 150,000-square-foot warehouse will be used by PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), according to a press release, and will help meet growing demand across Washington,andcounties. The warehouse is located in Lisbon Business Park East, Village of Lisbon documents show. The newly-constructed business park is located at Main Street and Richard Road, just east of Quad's Sussex headquarters. Polyak Trucking and Logistics and Wikoff Color Corp., both based in Lisbon, are also located in the business park. Construction equipment supplier Vermeer is expected to move from its Butler facility to the Lisbon Business Park East this year, according to village documents. [caption id="attachment_584119" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Lisbon Business Park East looking east. Image from Village of Lisbon[/caption] Predicting future growth in the area, PBNA built the newwarehouse to meet demand with maximum efficiency including enhanced energy efficiency, the release says. It boasts 95% new equipment including tractors, trailers, pallet jacks and forklifts. PBNA Lisbon also features the company'sdelivery system, which replaces traditional bay delivery trucks with specially designed trailers that are pre-loaded at the warehouse to deliver the right quantity and assortment of beverages to local retail customers in a more efficient and timely manner, according to the release. "has been home to PepsiCo and hundreds of our talented employees for decades and we're pleased to build on that history by investing in this state-of-the-artfacility to serve even more neighbors," said, central division president of PBNA. "We deeply appreciate our local partners and team members who makea vibrant community in which we are proud to grow." PBNA employs more than 2,200 people in Wisconsin and has had a presence in the state for 60 years. The PepsiCo Foundation is investingto theFoundation for the PepsiCo Foundation Uplift Scholarship program which aims to provide 160 students withscholarships over two years, the release says.