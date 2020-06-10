PE firm Mason Wells raises $767 million for investment fund

Milwaukee-based private equity firm Mason Wells raised $767 million for its fifth fund, the firm announced Tuesday.

The private equity firm announced the successful closing of Mason Well Buyout Fund V with $725 million in commitments from limited partners. Mason Wells launched the fund in February 2020, targeting total commitments of $650 million from institutional investors.

The firm also raised an additional $42 million from individual investors, including the general partner, bringing the total capital available to invest to $767 million.

Mason Wells expects to make between 10 and 15 new platform investments with fund V over the next five to six years. Mason Wells typically targets companies with revenues between $25 and $300 million, and EBITDA of $5 to $30 million.

Much like previous Mason Wells Funds, Fund V will focus on acquiring companies that operate in four industry sectors: outsourced business services, consumer packaged goods, engineered products & services and packaging materials and converting.

Quarles & Brady LLP provided legal services and Forum Capital Securities, L.L.C. served as placement agent to Mason Wells for the fundraise.

