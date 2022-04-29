Paul Davis building in Pewaukee sold for $20.8 million

An affiliate of Briohn Building Corp. has sold a 155,000-square-foot Pewaukee building to a California investor for $20.8 million.

Located at W226 N918 Northmound Drive off Interstate 94, the building was constructed in 2019 for Paul Davis Restoration and Remodeling. The provider of fire and water damage clean up, restoration and remodeling services, had previously been located at 2000 S. 4th St. in Milwaukee, and moved its headquarters and about 100 new jobs to the site when the building was completed.

Paul Davis leases about 100,000-square-feet of the building, while robotic disinfectant company Surfacide leases the remaining 55,000 square feet.

“There is a desire to be on the corridor west of Milwaukee, as we see a more convenient location for reaching potential clients and projects,” said Brady Chuckel, president of the Paul Davis office in July 2019, when the building project was announced.

Plans for the facility at the time included education and classroom space, a specialized and updated remodeling department plus showrooms – functions that were previously located in multiple buildings at their Milwaukee location.

Paul Davis was established on Milwaukee’s north side in 1990. The business later moved to the city’s south side converting a lumber yard and the former Aelco foundry into a riverfront campus and headquarters at 2000 S. 4th St.