Notable Heroes in Health Care: Patricia Golden

Dr. Patricia Golden has served as a primary care physician in Milwaukee for more than 20 years. She exemplifies what it means to be a compassionate caregiver.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Golden took on the role of ambulatory section chief at Ascension Wisconsin’s statewide emergency preparedness incident command structure. She led the development of the COVID-19 drive-through testing sites and respiratory sites across the state.

Under her leadership, Ascension Wisconsin was the first to market a drive-through COVID-19 testing plan – she shared that plan with other health systems and federally qualified health centers so they could implement similar measures in the fight against COVID-19.

“She knew widespread access to testing would help physicians and scientists better understand the virus and how it spreads in communities,” said Dr. Doug Culling, president, clinical services, Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin.

She also co-led the deployment of the Ascension At Home Monitoring Program in southeast Wisconsin which is designed to compassionately care for patients with COVID-19 outside of the hospital or clinical setting.

The program connects at-risk patients with pre-existing conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes to 24/7 at home monitoring.

Ascension Wisconsin also recently created the first regional post-acute COVID recovery program to help patients navigate through their healing process.

Since March, Golden has continued to see her regular patients while also giving generously of her time to those statewide efforts and serving as Ascension Wisconsin’s community spokesperson.

She continues to serve on statewide COVID-19 committees and as medical advisor on the Franklin Board of Health. Her work continues to save lives and benefit the health and well-being of Wisconsin communities.