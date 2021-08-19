Pat Connaughton-led development group puts forward plans for 50-unit apartment building in Brewers Hill

Would raze one building to make way for new five-story structure

Three Leaf Development, the New York-based development group led by Milwaukee Bucks player Pat Connaughton, is moving forward with plans to construct 50 units in the Brewers Hill neighborhood.

A new five-story building is proposed for two parcels at 1737-1751 N. Palmer St., according to plans filed with the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. A 115-year-old building on the southern lot would be razed to make way for the new one. The other portion of the project site is currently a vacant lot.

The building will take advantage of the sloping site to bury a level of parking on Vine Street.

Connaughton’s group is seeking a certificate of appropriateness from the HPC on the project. A certificate is needed because the northern portion of the site falls within the Brewers Hill Historic District.

Joe Stanton, managing director of Three Leaf, said construction would like begin in February or March. He said the firm plans to continue pursuing developments in Milwaukee, especially in Brewers Hill.

“We are very excited to continue developing in one of the best cities in the country,” Stanton said in an email. “Especially in a neighborhood like Brewer’s Hill.”

It is only the latest real estate development that Three Leaf is performing in the area. Other projects include a three-unit apartment building on Milwaukee Street, a two-story building on Brady Street and a 42-unit building on Capitol Drive in Shorewood.