Pair of Pleasant Prairie office buildings sold for $16.5 million

Elm Grove-based commercial real estate firm Luther Group
has purchased a pair of office buildings in Pleasant Prairie for $16.5 million.
Located at 8400 Lakeview Parkway and 8401 102nd St., the adjacent buildings have a total of 155,170 square feet of space on 14 acres of land.
Companies that currently list the properties as one of their locations include North Shore Surgical Suites, civil engineer Target Corp., AP Electric & Generators and automation company Parata Systems, among others.
Luther Group owns, manages and develops commercial properties throughout southern Wisconsin.
The properties have a combined assessed value of about $11.7 million, according to Kenosha County records.
A representative from Luther Group was not immediately available for comment.