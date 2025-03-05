Log In
Sports & Entertainment

Padel recreational sports complex planned on Milwaukee’s south side

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
The building at 737 W. Cleveland Ave. Photo from Google Maps
Padel MKE, an indoor sports complex, is planning its first Wisconsin location in an industrial building on Milwaukee’s south side at 737 W. Cleveland Ave., according to city documents.

Padel, a racquet sport combining elements of squash and tennis, gained popularity in Latin America before coming to the U.S. and spreading across areas of the southern United States like Florida, Texas, Arizona and California.

Padel MKE signed a lease for a roughly 19,100-square-foot building which was previously occupied by Tender Car Collision, an auto repair shop. Padel MKE will use about 17,600 square feet to operate the indoor sports complex, according to city documents.

- Advertisement -

The space will have room for three courts, each partially enclosed by glass walls and chain-link fencing, conducive with the rules of the sport, according to city documents.

Padel MKE will be open every day from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. and will hire 3-5 employees to operate the business.

The opening of a padel complex in Milwaukee will add to southeastern Wisconsin’s booming racquet sport industry which, in recent months, has welcomed several new pickleball locations including The Picklr and Pickleball Kingdom, both in Menomonee Falls, Premier Pickleball Club & Complex in South Milwaukee, and Pickleball Lab in Cedarburg, among others.

- Advertisement -

Padel MKE’s owner Rodrigo Alvarez was not immediately available for comment.

View of the inside of the building at at 737 W. Cleveland Ave., formerly occupied by Tender Car Collision.

