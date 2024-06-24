Packers name new CEO to replace Mark Murphy in 2025

Edward R. Policy, the chief operating officer and general counsel of the Green Bay Packers will become the Packers next chairman, president and CEO in July of 2025 when Mark Murphy retires from the role, the team announced today.

Policy is entering his 13th year with the Packers and seventh as COO. He was selected by a unanimous vote of the Packers board of directors to succeed Murphy. Policy will become the 11th CEO in the history of the Packers.

“I am incredibly honored, excited and grateful for this treasured and one-of-a-kind opportunity,” said Policy. “This is the absolute best job in sports. We are the stewards of the most iconic and unique organization in all of professional sports. I am excited to continue to work with so many talented teammates who have ensured the Packers’ consistent success on and off the field. We are the people’s team, and I love being a part of it. We will continue our relentless focus on building a winning culture that transcends the playing field. The Lombardi Trophy will always be our North Star and ensuring a positive impact on our community will continue to be paramount in our decision-making. We have the greatest fans in sports and will never take their commitment to the Packers for granted.”

Policy directs the Packers legal affairs, has represented the Packers at the NFL level on legal matters and leads the organization’s communications, marketing and fan engagement, sales and business development, security, and development and hospitality departments. He also has led the Packers development of the Titletown district, a 45-acre mixed-use real estate development immediately west of Lambeau Field

Murphy has been president and CEO of the Packers since 2007.

“Congratulations to Ed on this well-deserved promotion to what I believe is the most unique and meaningful position in the world of professional sports,” said Murphy. “Ed has been a tremendous asset to the organization during his 12 years here and has been greatly instrumental in our success. His work on Titletown has been particularly impactful. He is highly respected – both in the building and within the NFL. I’ve enjoyed working with him and am confident he will be an excellent steward for the organization. In the coming year, he and I will continue to work closely together to ensure a smooth transition for our employees, players and fans.”

“I am particularly grateful to Mark for 12 years of mentorship. I am looking forward to building on his leadership and considerable success on and off the field,” Policy said.

The search committee to select a new president and CEO for the Packers was led by Susan Finco, president of Leonard & Finco Public Relations, and Dan Ariens, chairman and CEO of Brillion-based AriensCo. The search committee worked through a list of more than 90 prospects, applicants and referrals, with candidates considered from across the NFL, sports, business and entertainment. The committee then conducted virtual and in-person interviews in June which led to the recommendation of Policy.

“We unanimously agreed that Ed Policy is an excellent person to lead our organization, has an inspiring and innovative vision of the future, and gives us great continuity of leadership that will allow for a seamless transition,” Finco said.

“We had a responsibility to the organization, its employers and players; to our shareholders, fans and community, as well as the NFL: to conduct a comprehensive, inclusive search in order to identify the best candidate who can lead our organization into the future,” said Ariens. “Ed brings incredible talents and skills to this role, as he has demonstrated throughout his career with the Packers.”

“We appreciate all that Mark does for the Packers and we look forward to the year ahead under his leadership, including an exciting football season and the 2025 NFL Draft next April,” Ariens said.