Packers in middle of Forbes’ annual list of World’s 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams

Dallas Cowboys get top spot

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers rank 27th on Forbes magazine’s 2019 list of the World’s Most Valuable Sports Teams.

The Packers are worth $2.63 billion, according to Forbes. They rank just behind the Denver Broncos and just ahead of the Atlanta Falcons on the Forbes list.

The most valuable sports team in the world, according to Forbes, is the Dallas Cowboys, which are worth $5 billion.

The New York Yankees ranked second on the list and Real Madrid ranked third.

The Packers are the only Wisconsin team to make the list.

More than have of the teams on the list, 26, are NFL franchises. There are 9 Major League Baseball teams and 7 NBA teams on the list.

