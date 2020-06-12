Packers give $500,000 in COVID-19 relief to Milwaukee-area nonprofits

The Green Bay Packers announced they are distributing $500,00 in grants to seven Milwaukee County nonprofits affected by COVID-19.

The round of grants is part of a $1.5 million COVID-19 Community Relief Fund established by the team’s charitable arm, Packers Give Back.

The team awarded funding to groups that are on the front lines of helping those impacted by the pandemic, including organizations addressing food and hygiene needs, housing assistance, transportation, medication and other basic needs.

The Milwaukee-are recipients include:

The additional $1 million is being directed to Brown County organizations through the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

Last week, Packers president and chief executive officer Mark Murphy said he and his wife, Laurie, will make a $250,000 donation to Wisconsin causes that support social justice and racial equality. He said the team is also working with its players to make an additional $250,000 donation in support of those causes.

