Packers give $500,000 in COVID-19 relief to Milwaukee-area nonprofits

The Green Bay Packers announced they are distributing $500,00 in grants to seven Milwaukee County nonprofits affected by COVID-19.
The round of grants is part of a $1.5 million COVID-19 Community Relief Fund established by the team’s charitable arm, Packers Give Back.
The team awarded funding to groups that are on the front lines of helping those impacted by the pandemic, including organizations addressing food and hygiene needs, housing assistance, transportation, medication and other basic needs.
The Milwaukee-are recipients include:
- Eras Senior Network, Inc., which will use the grant to provide supportive services for Milwaukee County seniors, such as transportation to medical appointments and food.
- Metcalfe Park Community Bridges Inc., which will use the grant to purchase food and other supplies needed to serve 9,000 residents.
- Milwaukee County Parks System, which will use the funding to expand meal provisions in partnership with Hunger Task Force’s Summer Meals program and implement resource packages.
- Neighborhood House of Milwaukee, which will direct the grant toward acquiring the supplies necessary to reopen the childhood program.
- Pathfinders, which will use the grant to support programs responding to youth experiencing housing instability, including basic needs services.
- St. Vincent de Paul Society of Milwaukee, which will purchase food for the meal program, food drop-offs to the elderly and home-bound, virtual home visits and support for 10 parish food pantries.
- The Gathering of Southeast Wisconsin, Inc., which will be used to support programming for Milwaukee’s hungry and homeless population.
The additional $1 million is being directed to Brown County organizations through the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.
Last week, Packers president and chief executive officer Mark Murphy said he and his wife, Laurie, will make a $250,000 donation to Wisconsin causes that support social justice and racial equality. He said the team is also working with its players to make an additional $250,000 donation in support of those causes.
