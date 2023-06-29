Owners of Zisters, Hermanas plan third restaurant, in Elm Grove

Plans for a new pizzeria are in the works for Elm Grove as a duo of sisters-turned-business parters continue to expand their restaurant operation.

ZA Pizzeria, a full-service Italian restaurant, would operate out of units A and B of a single-story retail strip located at 13300 Watertown Plank Road, according to Elm Grove Plan Commission documents.

Behind the proposed concept is Betsi and Gabbi Zierath, who opened brunch spot Zisters in 2018 in Elm Grove and Mexican-inspired restaurant Hermanas in 2021 in Wauwatosa. They operate the concepts under the Zierath Restaurant Group, which is owned by their father, Dan Zierath, and includes Jackson’s Blue Ribbon Pub in Wauwatosa and West Milwaukee and The Thirsty Duck in Sussex.

This third concept for the Zierath sisters comes as Zisters has grown to be “more successful than (they) ever anticipated” and Hermanas is “getting busier as time goes on,” they noted in a project summary submitted to the village.

“We feel we have a really good understanding of the restaurant industry and are ready to keep moving onward and upward with this next location,” they said.

With a 2,500-square-foot dining room and 450-square-foot patio, ZA Pizzeria would offer both indoor and outdoor seating, a full-service bar, and carryout and delivery services. Its menu would feature gourmet Italian dishes, specializing in wood-fired pizza. The restaurant would have 20 employees, split evenly between part time and full time.

Plans for the restaurant are up for final review at the plan commission’s July 3 meeting.