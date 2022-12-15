Owners of The Cheel will receive WEDC grant following series of project setbacks

By
-
A northeast view of the cheel's new building. Rendering courtesy of Waterborne Architects.

It hasn’t been an easy journey for Barkha and Jesse Daily as they seek to rebuild their Nepalese restaurant The Cheel in Thiensville, but a Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. grant worth $250,000 will help the cause. The village of Thiensville has been approved to receive the Community Development Investment grant, which in turn will help the

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display