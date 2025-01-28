Login
Oscar’s Frozen Custard in Brookfield could come back bigger following November fire

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Oscar's Frozen Custard at 21165 E. Moreland Blvd. in Brookfield. Photo from Google
Learn more about:
Oscar’s Frozen CustardPeople's ParkTaylor’sDan TaylorJim TaylorSusie Taylor

Plans to rebuild long-standing Oscar’s Frozen Custard in Brookfield are underway.

An Oscar’s building is planned in its original location at 21165 E. Moreland Blvd. to replace its former restaurant that burned down in November, according to documents submitted to the Town of Brookfield.

The new 5,500-square-foot space will be slightly larger than the former building and will include two drive-thru lanes on a less than one-acre lot. Owners Jim and Susie Taylor submitted documents to the town for conceptual review.

The Taylors also own the lot east of the construction site which was previously used as a picnic area. Current plans are to continue using the lot as picnic space, but conceptual plans show a potential second building unrelated to Oscar’s on the lot as large as 5,600 square feet.

There are two other Oscar’s locations in Franklin and West Allis. The Taylors along with Jim’s brother Dan Taylor also own and operate People’s Park in Waukesha and Taylor’s in Milwaukee.

The Taylors were not immediately available for comment on plans to rebuild the Brookfield location.

