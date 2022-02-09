Oral surgeon opens practice in Walker’s Point

An oral surgeon has opened a new medical practice in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Founder and surgeon Ruba Khader recently began seeing patients at her practice, Community Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, located at 408 W. Florida St., Suite 105, on the ground floor of the Brix Apartment Lofts building.

Community Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery offers procedures such as dental implants, bone grafting, tooth extractions, orthognathic surgery and others.

The clinic recently installed Yomi, the only FDA-approved dental implant robotic arm in North America and the first of its kind in Wisconsin, according to an announcement this week. Yomi, a technology developed by dental robotics company Neocis, offers “unparalleled accuracy” in dental implant treatment, Community Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery said.

Khader said the clinic was built with inclusion in mind. It’s equipped with ADA-compliant restrooms, entrances and exits and includes child-friendly spaces.

“When setting up the practice, I wanted to ensure that every patient felt cared for and every family member was supported. I wanted patients to come in and feel safe, welcome and heard. I think that we were able to achieve that. We have a tremendous team with many years of experience who share the missions of the practice and who are here for our patients,” Khader said.

Other tenants of the 408 W. Florida St. building include Lost Valley Cider Co., Greige Patisserie and Brew Fitness.