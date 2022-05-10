One of nation’s largest roofing contractors acquires Johnson Creek roofing company

Rosemont, Illinois-based Tecta America, one of the largest roofing contractors in the United States with 90 locations nationwide, has acquired Johnson Creek-based Pioneer Roofing. Pioneer Roofing has been in business for more than 56 years.…

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Rosemont, Illinois-based Tecta America, one of the largest roofing contractors in the United States with 90 locations nationwide, has acquired Johnson Creek-based Pioneer Roofing.

Pioneer Roofing has been in business for more than 56 years. It began as a small, rural roofing contractor in south-central Wisconsin and has grown into a large-scale commercial and industrial operation.

"I am excited to welcome Pioneer Roofing to Tecta America. (Pioneer Roofing president) John Boettcher and his team have built a strong roofing operation and we look forward to working together to continue providing great value to our customers in the region," said Dave Reginelli, Tecta's president and CEO.

The operation Johnson Creek operation will now be known as Pioneer Roofing, a Tecta America Company, LLC.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Tecta team. As a business that was built on trust, honor, and integrity, we believe this new partnership will allow us to continue these beliefs, help our people to grow, and allow our customers to continue receiving the service that the name Pioneer Roofing has come to represent," said John Boettcher.