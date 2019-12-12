On my Nightstand: “The Things We Cannot Say”

“The Things We Cannot Say”
When selecting a new book to dive into, Meg Hopkins usually gravitates toward novels set during World War II. Her latest read did not disappoint.

Hopkins, who co-owns Mequon floral and gift shop Terrain and previously owned the now-closed Elements East, recently finished “The Things We Cannot Say” by Kelly Rimmer. The historical fiction novel takes place both during WWII and present day, telling a tale of tragic love and family secrets.

“The story slips between Nazi-occupied Poland and the crazy everyday pace of modern life, depicting the intersecting and emotional lives of two women,” Hopkins said. “The story itself is a nail-biter.”

Alina is a teenager living in fear as her Polish village is taken over by the Nazis. Alice is a modern-day mother and wife who travels to Poland to visit her hospitalized grandmother, which is when both stories converge.

