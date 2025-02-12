Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to replace four former Wisconsin Big Lots stores

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is expanding its nationwide footprint in Wisconsin with four new stores in Fond Du Lac, Sheboygan, West Bend, and Mount Pleasant, according to a press release.

All four stores are opening in former Big Lots locations, which closed after the company filed for bankruptcy in 2024 and was sold to Gordon Brothers Retail Partners in January of this year.

Gordon Brothers Retail Partners purchase of the company enabled the transfer of Big Lots’ stores, distribution centers, and intellectual property, to other retailers and companies, including Ollie’s and a significant portion to Variety Wholesalers, which owns more than 400 retail stores in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic United States under the Roses, Roses Express, Maxway, Bill’s Dollar Stores, Super 10, Super Dollar, and Bargain Town franchises, according to the press release.

In the likeness of Ollie’s locations across the country, the Ollie’s stores in Wisconsin will sell discounted merchandise including books, flooring, food, houseware, toys, electronics, bedroom and bathroom supplies, health and beauty products, and pet supplies. The four stores will employ 50-60 people collectively.

“We could not be more excited to expand our presence in the great state of Wisconsin,” said Eric van der Valk, president and CEO of Ollie’s. “With the closing of Big Lots stores, we’re thrilled to provide shoppers in Fond Du Lac, Sheboygan, West Bend, Mt. Pleasant and its surrounding areas with a treasure hunt experience where they can find a huge selection of brand name merchandise at up to 70% off the fancy stores’ prices every day.”

Here are Ollie’s new Wisconsin locations.

5415 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

1690 S. Main St., West Bend

3426 Kohler Memorial Dr., Sheboygan

616 W Johnson St., Fond Du Lac

Ollie’s has 565 stores across 31 states including two existing locations in Wisconsin in Kenosha and Rothschild, and two others planned for Green Bay and Manitowoc, according to Ollie’s website.