Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Old Wisconsin to increase production of sausage, deli sticks at newly acquired Sheboygan facility

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
3402 Crocker Avenue. Image courtesy of LoopNet.
Learn more about:
Old Wisconsin SausageChuck Pfrang

Sheboygan-based Old Wisconsin Sausage, Inc. a manufacturer of sausage and various smoked meat snack sticks, plans to use a newly acquired facility to boost its production capacity. In December, the parent company of Old Wisconsin purchased a facility located at 3402 Crocker Ave. in Sheboygan. The company bought the building from Johnsonville for $22 million,

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.