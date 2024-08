Oconomowoc senior living community to expand

Wauwatosa-basedis planning a 70,000-square-foot addition to one of its Oconomowoc senior living facilities. Known as Evin at Oconomowoc, the facility is located at 1101 Silver Lake St. and currently has 80 independent living, assisted living and memory care units. The expansion will include a three-story building with 54 assisted living units. Operated by Wauwatosa-based Koru Health , there is currently a waitlist for assisted living and independent living units at Evin, according to documents submitted to the City of Oconomowoc. The expansion will help the operator meet demand for these units by adding assisted living units in the new facility, opening more space in the existing building for independent living, the documents say. "It is widely known that staffing senior living communities is challenging," the documents say. "Adding 54 units to an existing community is more efficient for staffing than an entirely new senior living campus because we can manage more units with principally the same staff, with a few key additions." The Plan Commission approved the plans on Wednesday. Koru Health is the main operations partner for Matter Development.