Oconomowoc Lake home sold for $3.85 million

A 6,785-square-foot, 80-year-old home on Oconomowoc Lake was recently sold for $3.85 million, according to state records and Redfin.com.

The 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home sits on a 5.7-acre lot on the east side of Oconomowoc Lake and is also located in the village of Oconomowoc Lake. The property has 215 feet of lake frontage and includes a boat house and tennis court.

The property has an assessed value of $2.5 million, according to Waukesha County records.

The home was sold by Michael R. Bruno II and Bridget M. Bruno to the Glenview, Illinois-based Alexander E. Fitch Revocable Trust. Michael R. Bruno II is the president and CEO of Oconomowoc-based Bruno Independent Living Aids, Inc.

