Oconomowoc Lake home sold for $3.8 million

Andrew Weiland
A 7,000-square-foot home on Oconomowoc Lake has been sold for $3.8 million, according to state records.

The home, located on a Pabst Road property along the south side of the lake and in the village of Oconomowoc Lake, was built in 1996 and has 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, according to Redfin. The 7-acre property has 350 feet of lake frontage, according to Redfin.

The property has an assessed value of about $2.6 million, according to Waukesha County records.

It was sold by Grant Moehring, an emergency physician, to Ocean Ridge, Florida-based Back2Wisco LLC, according to state records.

The listing agent for the property was Bruce Gallagher of Keller Williams Realty-Lake Country and the selling agent was Suzanne Powers of Powers Realty Group, Inc. according to Redfin.

