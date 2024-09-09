Notable Women in Wealth Management: Julie Ellenbecker-Lipsky

Julie Ellenbecker-Lipsky, president and senior wealth advisor of Waukesha-based Ellenbecker Investment Group, is a natural leader and mentor for the women of the firm, according to Sara McGuire, director of marketing for Ellenbecker Investment Group.

“Her commitment to fostering growth and leadership is evident in her promotion of continued education and encouragement toward roles on nonprofit boards and committees,” said McGuire.

Under Ellenbecker-Lipsky’s mentorship, 25% of EIG employees serve on boards, and more than 50% of the client care team members have earned additional certifications, “gaining the confidence and skills to excel, growing both personally and professionally,” McGuire added.

Ellenbecker-Lipsky served on the Rogers Behavioral Health Foundation board for 11 years and contributes to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee as a committee member and host of the S’more Fun event at Camp Whitcomb/Mason. She also participated in the Waukesha County Business Alliance’s 2023 workshop on cultivating a culture of corporate philanthropy.