Notable Women in STEM: Olga Imas

Olga Imas, Ph.D., is a professor of biomedical engineering in the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department at Milwaukee School of Engineering. She led the creation of an AI for Emerging Applications Certificate, expanding MSOE’s artificial intelligence education to undergraduates.

She also helped incorporate AI into biomedical engineering. Beginning in the 2023-’24 academic year, the biomedical engineering program will have two curriculum path options, the general path and AI path. Both paths provide foundations across the subdisciplines of biomedical engineering, and the AI path includes a series of courses that further prepares students to pursue career paths involving the areas of data science, machine learning and AI in the medical device industry and biomedical research.

In 2015 Imas was awarded STEM Forward’s STEMMY Award in partnership with GE Healthcare, in recognition of the GE Girls at MSOE program that she helped implement for middle school girls. She is a member of the American Society for Engineering Education, Biomedical Engineering Society and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.