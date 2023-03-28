Notable Women in STEM: Jennifer Zaspel

Category: Notable Women in STEM

23 years working in current industry

B.S. and M.S./University of Minnesota

Ph.D./University of Florida

As vice president and academic dean of the Milwaukee Public Museum, Jennifer Zaspel, Ph.D., oversees collections and research, education and public programs and exhibits. She also leads the museum’s diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility initiatives.

Since joining MPM in 2017, Zaspel has expanded MPM’s research capabilities through academic appointments and partnerships, collaborations with dozens of universities, nonprofits and community groups, obtaining major research grants, and serving as a mentor to young scientists.

“Dr. Zaspel is passionate about engaging community members of all ages and abilities in science, which has led her to develop and grow MPM’s Community Science programming,” said Ellen Censky, president and chief executive officer of MPM. “From a partnership with the Urban Ecology Center to monitor firefly populations, to leading MPM’s annual BioBlitz, which engages 100 scientists with the public to track species in statewide parks, Dr. Zaspel works to get people involved in doing science alongside trained scientists.”