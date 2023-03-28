Notable Women in STEM: DeAnna Leitzke

Category: Notable Women in STEM

Notable Women in STEM Number of years working in your current industry: 25

25 Undergrad degree/university: B.S. Architectural Engineering, Mechanical Design Specialty, MSOE

B.S. Architectural Engineering, Mechanical Design Specialty, MSOE Graduate degree/university: M.S. Engineering Management, Knowledge Management in the Construction Industry, MSOE. Ph.D., Leadership for the Advancement of Learning and Service in Higher Education, Cardinal Stritch University

DeAnna Leitzke, Ph.D., is a licensed professional engineer with 25 years of experience in the field and classroom. Her work at Milwaukee School of Engineering combined with her involvement on SHARP Literacy’s board of directors plays a critical role in developing the next generation of STEM professionals, according to Lynda Kohler, president and CEO of SHARP Literacy.

Leitzke serves as the founding director of MSOE’s CREATE Institute, a center for project-based experiential learning, helping students bridge academic with real-world challenges. The institute partners with nonprofits, K-12 schools and businesses to provide students with the opportunity to use their knowledge to benefit the community.

“This hands-on approach to learning became the hub for MSOE students to broaden their 21st century skillset and positively impact the STEM industry. The CREATE Institute has made it easier for faculty to bring real-world projects that support their community into their classrooms,” Kohler said.