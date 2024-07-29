Notable Women in Sports: Dr. Carole Vetter

Dr. Carole Vetter, professor of orthopaedic surgery at the Wauwatosa-based Medical College of Wisconsin, began working as an athletic trainer while in college at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

She ultimately entered the field of orthopaedic surgery and subspecialized as a sports medicine surgeon. Dr. Vetter joined the Medical College in 1999 and has served as director of the residency program. Vetter was promoted to full professor in 2014 and serves as the vice chair of education in the orthopaedic department.

“She has inspired and mentored countless students to pursue a career in medicine and has played a vital role in the Perry Initiative, a pipeline program that encourages females to enter the orthopaedic field,” said Dr. David King, Medical College chair of orthopaedic surgery.

Vetter has served some of Milwaukee’s professional sports teams, including as head team physician for the Milwaukee Wave from 2006 to 2014. She currently serves as the lead team physician for the Milwaukee Bucks, “a groundbreaking accomplishment, as she is the only female to lead the medical team of an NBA franchise,” said King.