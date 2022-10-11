Notable Women in Manufacturing: Megan Patterson

Category: Notable Women in Manufacturing

Notable Women in Manufacturing Number of years working in your current industry: 12

12 Undergrad degree/university: UW-Stout

UW-Stout Graduate degree/university: Bachelors of Science in Restaurant & Tourism Management

As Oconomowoc-based Sentry Equipment’s first female shop manager, Megan Patterson’s primary focus has been improving Sentry’s internal processes for on-time delivery and streamlining the customer experience.

“Her passion for process improvement resulted in successfully establishing Quick Response Manufacturing at Sentry Equipment,” said Kate Moreland, digital marketing manager at Sentry.

Patterson also led a project to help Sentry see demand in the system to order materials sooner to help with supply chain issues and lead times.

“The only constant in life is change. And Sentry believes in continuous improvement,” said Patterson. “This allows people to explore their passions while improving overall operations. Be willing to learn and don’t define yourself on one single path. Do the thing that scares you for good outcomes – you miss out on so much when you run instead of embracing the challenge.”

Patterson followed her own philosophy and has been certified in production and inventory management and is Sentry’s resident QRM expert.