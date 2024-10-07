Notable Women in Manufacturing: Linda Hapka

Linda Hapka, vice president of operations at Milwaukee-based Chryspac, has three decades of experience working in operations management and business development for manufacturers in southeastern Wisconsin.

She first joined the assembly and packaging contractor in 2014, working two years as director of business development. Hapka then spent six years as business development manager at Milwaukee-based nonprofit Beyond Vision before returning to Chryspac in June 2023.

“Her experience and industry knowledge were put into action very quickly after Linda returned to Chryspac,” said Warren Scurlock, vice president of Chryspac.

In July 2023, a longtime customer was challenged with a containment hold requiring a ramp up to inspect more than 1 million parts per week for any of eight potential defects.

“While maintaining no interruptions or delay for any of our other customers, we were able to meet this customer’s goal of eliminating the containment requirement within a four-month window,” said Scurlock.

The project became the foundation to Chryspac’s newly launched “DataPAC” to provide a live project analytics connection dashboard for inventory and project reporting, Scurlock added.