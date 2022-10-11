Category: Notable Women in Manufacturing

Lesley Hill is following in the footsteps of her father and company founder, the late William Boles.

Hill joined Pewaukee-based Mixer Systems in 1992 as a new graduate from the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design. She started by designing the company’s service manuals and assumed more responsibility over the years in directing marketing. She was appointed to the board of directors in 2011 (the only female member) and became a vice president in 2014 after the death of her father.

“Lesley’s father had such a positive impact on the industry. She’s dedicated to making products he would be proud of,” said Doug Duley, president at Mixer Systems.

“During the (2007-09) recession, Lesley Hill strategically emphasized Mixer’s parts business to help customers maintain older equipment in lieu of purchasing new mixers,” said Neil Becker, proprietor of Becker Design. “She also developed protocols to keep the Mixer workforce healthy and productive during the (COVID-19) pandemic and avoid a prolonged shutdown.”