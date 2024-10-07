Notable Women in Manufacturing: Jenny Baum

Jenny Baum is a senior sample coordinator and production consultant for Pewaukee-based A.L. Schutzman Co.

The company produces packaged snack foods, including gourmet nuts, nut blends, trail mixes, popcorn, chocolate and toffees.

“Beyond her core responsibilities, Jenny is known for her invaluable role in training new employees, sharing her extensive knowledge and expertise to help them succeed,” said Rebecca Eshleman, vice president of sales for A.L. Schultzman. “She often goes above and beyond her job description, taking on additional tasks and responsibilities to support the sales, procurement, production and shipping teams to enhance overall operations.”

Baum has worked in the industry for 35 years. She’s gained a reputation for her punctuality, loyalty and dedication.

“Her meticulous attention to detail and tireless work ethic ensures that every product leaving the facility meets the highest quality benchmarks,” said Eshleman. “Jenny’s proactive approach and relentless pursuit of perfection not only exemplify her professionalism, but also reflect her deep-seated passion for her work.”