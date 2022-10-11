Notable Women in Manufacturing: Heidi Balestrieri

Category: Notable Women in Manufacturing

Number of years working in your current industry: 22

22 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelors of Science in Mechanical Engineering from North Dakota State University

Heidi Balestrieri is not only a passionate and effective engineer at Oconomowoc-based Sentry Equipment but within the larger community as well, colleagues say.

At Sentry Equipment, Balestrieri reviews operation and engineering metrics, identifies patterns in those metrics, and then uses the patterns to identify opportunities for improvement.

“Her focus has supported the development of a long-term engineering vision and multiple product improvements, including BOM configurators, updates, and modifications to Low-E and Bulk Solid product lines,” said Kate Moreland, digital marketing manager at Sentry.

Outside of Sentry, Balestrieri is a supporter of children and women in STEM. She has partnered with STEM Forward, Girl Scouts of America and Society of Women Engineers.

“Under her leadership, Sentry Equipment has seen an improvement in focus on innovation and an increase in onboarded female engineers at the full-time and internship level. We credit this increase to Heidi’s natural leadership style. She believes there is always an opportunity to learn something, regardless of the project,” Moreland said.