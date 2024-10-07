Notable Women in Manufacturing: Erin Jozwowski

Erin Jozwowski, continuous improvement leader at Grafton-based Kapco, started at the company in 2019 as an intern.

She was hired full time as an industrial engineer in 2021 and promoted to manufacturing engineer II in Kapco’s fabrication department in 2023. Jozwowski was promoted to her current position in July.

“Throughout her time here, Erin has demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence and has played a pivotal role in (continuous improvement) efforts,” said Craig LeBlanc, director of quality and continuous improvement at Kapco. “Her experience applying CI principles, coupled with her hands-on process knowledge, is critical in our path forward as we work to advance our initiatives.”

In 2023, Jozwowski graduated with a green belt from Kapco’s Lean Six Sigma program, through WMEP Manufacturing Solutions, and then became an instructor for the program. In the past year, more than 40 employees have taken the training she facilitates.

“Erin has tremendous engineering aptitude and understands a manufacturing process quickly,” LeBlanc said. “She is always up to a new challenge and engages with teams by asking the right questions. The Green Belt program is one example of how she is doing it.”