Notable Women in Insurance: Claire Huschen

Category: Notable Women in Insurance

Notable Women in Insurance Number of years working in your current industry: 11

11 Undergrad degree/university: BA - University of Minnesota

In an industry typically dominated by white men, Claire Huschen has broken down age and gender barriers, according to client Ian Abston.

Huschen entered the insurance sales field in her early 20s and often found herself to be the youngest, and only female, in the room.

“She quickly rose to prominence after outperforming her peers in the sales arena,” said Abston, executive director of The Hoan Group. “Claire has worked hard to tip the scales not only in working for equal pay but by supporting and mentoring young women.”

At her previous employer, Huschen created its first women’s roundtable, where women across leadership could discuss and tackle internal issues. She’s also been a part of TEMPO’s Emerging Women Leaders program and is a member of The Hoan Group, where she serves on the nomination committee.

She’s served as a coach for Special Olympics in Wisconsin and Minnesota, a Big Sister through Big Brothers Big Sisters, a board member for Bel Canto and currently sits on the board of GPS Education Partners.

“Her true gift is connecting people and organizations where they can benefit and mutually help one another,” Abston said.