Notable Women in Insurance: Christine Rogers

Since joining Robertson Ryan & Associates as an underwriter in 1995, Christine Rogers has risen through the ranks to now be a senior member of the executive team.

Rogers has navigated the challenges of being in a male-dominated industry and created paths and leadership opportunities for women and minorities, according to colleague Allan Degner, vice president of marketing at RRA.

“Her critical thinking, insurance knowledge and strategic leadership style ensure success in managing with class, charisma, competence and care,” Degner said.

In 1997, Christine was promoted to personal lines manager and held that position until 2018, when she was promoted to vice president of benefits and personal insurance. Throughout her two-decade tenure, she has grown the personal lines department premium from $10 million in 2000 to over $70 million in 2021.

In 2019, she was promoted again to her current role of senior vice president of customer service, where she has built four departments with 200 service team members managing over 40,000 accounts.

“She works tirelessly through evenings, weekends and vacations to go beyond her duties,” Degner said. “There is not anyone else who would do what Christine does; she is invaluable to our success.”