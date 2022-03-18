Notable Women in Engineering: Kristin Kurzka

Category: Notable Women in Engineering

Notable Women in Engineering Number of years working in your current industry: 27

27 Undergrad degree/university: BS Geological Engineering - UW Madison

BS Geological Engineering - UW Madison Graduate degree/university: MS Environmental Engineering - MSOE

Kristin Kurzka was recently named vice president of Milwaukee-based The Sigma Group, where she is responsible for training, mentoring, project management and business development in the environmental and civil engineering firm’s practice area of subsurface investigation and remediation. She has been with Sigma for more than 27 years of the firm’s 31-year history.

“She has demonstrated a strong passion for timely and responsible solutions for our clients faced with the unknown subsurface conditions associated with urban redevelopment as well as legacy manufacturing sites,” said Kenneth Kaszubowski, president of The Sigma Group.

Kurzka is serving a third term as a member of the Women in Commercial Real Estate – Wisconsin (WCREW) board of directors and is one of the founders and former chair of the WUCREW/WCREW Careers Committee, which aims to educate and mentor high school and college women interested in careers in the CRE industry.

She has taken on a large role with City of Milwaukee projects and led the multi-organization and multi-discipline team associated with getting case closure for the Menomonee Valley Industrial Park on behalf of the city.