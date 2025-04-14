Log In
Notable Women in Construction, Design & Engineering

Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Mady Less

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Gilbane Building Co.Mady Less

As an engineering manager at Gilbane Building Co. in Milwaukee, Mady Less reviews all contract drawings and specifications for completeness and constructability. She is currently working on the Northwestern Mutual North Office Building modernization project.

“Mady exemplifies leadership in every aspect of her work. Since joining Gilbane, she has made a significant impact,” said Fred Wenger, sales and marketing specialist for Gilbane.

Less joined Gilbane in 2020 as a project engineer and was promoted to engineering manager in March. One notable project she’s worked on is German candy company HARIBO’s Pleasant Prairie production facility.

“Her outstanding performance and dedication impressed a demanding international client, leading HARIBO to entrust Mady and her team with the follow-up production equipment setup and installation, tasks initially planned for other contractors,” said Wenger.

“One of the things that stands out to me about Mady is her willingness to jump in and support things that transcend her ‘day job,’” said Alicia Dupies, Gilbane’s vice president and Milwaukee business leader.

