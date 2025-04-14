Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Notable Women in Construction, Design & Engineering

Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Laura Herrick

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning CommissionLaura Herrick

As the chief environmental engineer for the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, Laura Herrick manages a staff of seven with specialties in engineering, planning and biology.

Herrick has 30 years of experience in the water resources field, specializing in hydrologic and hydraulic modeling, water resources engineering, water quality analyses and floodplain and stormwater management. She is currently leading the commission’s Regional Chloride Impact Study to identify significant sources and magnitudes of chloride in surface water and groundwater resources, according to SWRPC executive director Stephanie Hacker.

“Through the study, commission staff is developing a plan that encompasses aspects from policy to alternative scenarios to help reduce the adverse effects of chloride (including road salt, water softener discharge, septic systems and fertilizers) on the region’s freshwater resources,” said Hacker.

Other projects Herrick has worked on include the Oak Creek Watershed Restoration Plan, Schoonmaker Creek Watercourse System Plan, Root River Watershed Restoration Plan and numerous countywide hazard mitigation plans.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.