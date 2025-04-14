Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Laura Herrick

As the chief environmental engineer for the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, Laura Herrick manages a staff of seven with specialties in engineering, planning and biology.

Herrick has 30 years of experience in the water resources field, specializing in hydrologic and hydraulic modeling, water resources engineering, water quality analyses and floodplain and stormwater management. She is currently leading the commission’s Regional Chloride Impact Study to identify significant sources and magnitudes of chloride in surface water and groundwater resources, according to SWRPC executive director Stephanie Hacker.

“Through the study, commission staff is developing a plan that encompasses aspects from policy to alternative scenarios to help reduce the adverse effects of chloride (including road salt, water softener discharge, septic systems and fertilizers) on the region’s freshwater resources,” said Hacker.

Other projects Herrick has worked on include the Oak Creek Watershed Restoration Plan, Schoonmaker Creek Watercourse System Plan, Root River Watershed Restoration Plan and numerous countywide hazard mitigation plans.