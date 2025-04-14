Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Adrienne Caron

As a project manager at Gilbane Building Co. in Milwaukee, Adrienne Caron’s role is to ensure projects are managed efficiently and meet their schedule, budget, safety, programming and quality goals.

“Her commitment to maintaining a safe, clean and organized project site is unwavering,” said Fred Wenger, sales and marketing specialist for Gilbane.

Currently, Caron is leading the Northwestern Mutual North Office Building modernization project in downtown Milwaukee. The project includes extensive interior and exterior renovations to the 540,000-square-foot building to mirror the architecture of the Tower and Commons building.

“Adrienne is a consummate professional leading with both intellect and empathy. She tackles challenges head-on with poise and curiosity. She is also a staunch supporter and believer in giving girls and women equity and a voice in the construction field which Gilbane is a huge believer in as well,” said Alicia Dupies, vice president at Gilbane.

Caron is a member of the National Association of Women in Construction Milwaukee Chapter, the American Society for Healthcare Engineers, the Wisconsin Healthcare Engineering Association and the Society of Women Engineers.