Notable Women in Construction and Design: Maggie Bork

Maggie Bork, project manager at Mortenson Construction in Milwaukee, has known since high school that architecture, design and construction are where she wanted to spend her career.

She received a bachelor’s degree in architectural studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. After graduation, she began her construction career at J.H. Findorff & Son Inc. and Triad Construction Inc. before joining Mortenson in 2014.

“Maggie is an incredible woman leader in construction. She exhibits pride in her profession and in her work. She is a team player and shares in the success of her team and her employer,” said Elizabeth Sheehan, vice president of operations at Community Smiles Dental.

During her time at Mortenson, Bork has contributed to several notable projects including Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and, currently, the UW Health Eastpark Medical Center in Madison.

“She is also an advocate for Mortenson’s work in building sustainably as well as women in construction,” said Sheehan.