Notable Women in Construction and Design: Jody Owens

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Notable Women in Construction and Design Number of years working in your current industry: 1

1 Undergrad degree/university: B.S. Business Administration UW-Parkside

Jody Owens joined Brookfield-based Hunzinger Construction Co. just a year ago, and has 20 years of construction management experience.

Owens previously served as construction project manager for Foley & Lardner and led the law firm’s $25 million renovation at the U.S. Bank tower in downtown Milwaukee. Hunzinger served as general contractor for the project, which included six phases of work on 165,000 square feet on eight floors of fully occupied offices.

Prior to Foley, Owens worked 15 years as IT/construction project manager at Amundsen Davis (formerly Davis & Kuelthau s.c.), where she oversaw several renovation projects and multiple software system upgrades.

“Jody works seamlessly in the male-dominated world of construction management and building,” said Joan Zepecki, director of corporate affairs and diversity and inclusion at Hunzinger. “She brings an owner’s perspective, and her clients appreciate her expertise and dedication to getting things done right the first time.”