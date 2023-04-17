Notable Women in Construction and Design: Andrea Bukacek

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

In 2019, Andrea Bukacek, chief executive officer of Racine-based Bukacek Construction, bought the firm that her grandfather started.

“I’ve known Andrea since she was 18 months old and so proud that she took the step she did,” said colleague and mentor Jean Stevens, senior managing director of consulting firm Korn Ferry. “Andrea has always been a determined and focused person. She gained a place on the Marquette tennis team, initially as a walk-on before she won a scholarship.”

Before buying Bukacek Construction, Bukacek built a career in commercial banking.

“She is an astute learner and great communicator which has supported her success,” said Stevens. “She is a natural leader; it is no surprise to me that she now leads a construction business in a male-dominated industry with grit and finesse. She doesn’t shy away from tough conversations or decisions.”

Bukacek also serves as president of Junior League of Racine and leads a number of initiatives within the Racine community. She currently sits on the Prairie School Advisory Board and the Racine County Economic Development Council.